Noida brothers held in city over rape, kidnapping cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two brothers, Ashish Chauhan, 27, who was involved in kidnapping and Deepak Chauhan, 23, who was wanted in a rape case, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday. The siblings, residents of Noida were evading arrest for the past two years.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said the elder brother was involved in a kidnapping case where he, along with his associates, kidnapped a person at gun point from GT Karnal Road, near Singhu Village in August, 2017 and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore.

A case was registered at Alipur police station. Later, all of them were nabbed in an encounter. “During the trial of the case, accused Ashish was granted bail but later on he escaped from court proceedings and court issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him,” the Special Commissioner of Policesaid.

The younger accused Deepak had raped a woman in July 2021 after which he went absconding. Deepak, his brother Ashish and sister had threatened the victim for dire consequences.Police said Deepak was working at a call centre at Noida and had sexually assaulted a girl who was his co-worker. After a case was registered, he left Noida and started living in Delhi, they added.

“Deepak was declared a proclaimed offender and the Noida Police declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest,” the senior official said.He said that a team was constituted to nab such criminals who were evading arrest in heinous cases and after analysing a voluminous data, Ashish was traced and nabbed from New Ashok Nagar area.

“Sources were deployed and it was revealed that Deepak is hiding in Sagarpur and Dwarka area. Later acting on a tip-off the accused was also arrested,” the Special CP added.During interrogation it was revealed that the elder brother was residing in PG houses with students so that police could not trace his whereabouts.

NEW DELHI: Two brothers, Ashish Chauhan, 27, who was involved in kidnapping and Deepak Chauhan, 23, who was wanted in a rape case, were arrested by the Crime Branch of Delhi Police, an official said on Wednesday. The siblings, residents of Noida were evading arrest for the past two years. Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) Ravinder Singh Yadav said the elder brother was involved in a kidnapping case where he, along with his associates, kidnapped a person at gun point from GT Karnal Road, near Singhu Village in August, 2017 and demanded a ransom of Rs 3 crore. A case was registered at Alipur police station. Later, all of them were nabbed in an encounter. “During the trial of the case, accused Ashish was granted bail but later on he escaped from court proceedings and court issued a Non Bailable Warrant against him,” the Special Commissioner of Policesaid. The younger accused Deepak had raped a woman in July 2021 after which he went absconding. Deepak, his brother Ashish and sister had threatened the victim for dire consequences.Police said Deepak was working at a call centre at Noida and had sexually assaulted a girl who was his co-worker. After a case was registered, he left Noida and started living in Delhi, they added. “Deepak was declared a proclaimed offender and the Noida Police declared a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest,” the senior official said.He said that a team was constituted to nab such criminals who were evading arrest in heinous cases and after analysing a voluminous data, Ashish was traced and nabbed from New Ashok Nagar area. “Sources were deployed and it was revealed that Deepak is hiding in Sagarpur and Dwarka area. Later acting on a tip-off the accused was also arrested,” the Special CP added.During interrogation it was revealed that the elder brother was residing in PG houses with students so that police could not trace his whereabouts.