Delhi HC to hear PIL against political persons holding govt posts

The petition said the “principle of political neutrality of public servants” prohibits them from taking part in political activities and is causing huge losses to the public exchequer.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday will hear a public interest litigation objecting to the appointment of persons holding important positions in political parties as public servants at various government posts. 

The petition said the “principle of political neutrality of public servants” prohibits them from taking part in political activities and is causing huge losses to the public exchequer, as well as propagating the beliefs of the political parties.

The PIL is listed for hearing before a bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad. Citing the example of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sambit Patra, who is the chairman of the India Tourism Department Corporation, the petitioner contended that those occupying such venerated offices are expected to maintain neutrality and remain impartial, but holding any kind of official position within a political party negates this very purpose.

The plea also refers to the appointment of AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah as the vice-chairman of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi. 

