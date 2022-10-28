For patients’ ease, RML asks doctors to start OPD services on time

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital has asked its doctors to start the Out-patient Department (OPD) on time, citing delay by “some departments” which are not punctual in OPD operations. The hospital issued a reminder note on Thursday and said the delay causes inconvenience to patients.

In a letter issued by officiating Medical Superintendent (MS) of the hospital Dr Nadini Duggal, she urged the head of departments (HoDs) to start OPDs sharp at 9 am. The hospital administration noted that despite repeated reminders, some departments do not start their OPDs on time.

“It has been brought to the notice of the undersigned that in spite of repeated reminders some Departments are not starting their OPD’s on time i.e: 9.00 am resulting in inconvenience to patients. All the Heads of Departments are again requested to ensure that OPD starts functioning at 9.00 am. sharp in the interest of patient care,” the circular signed by Duggal read.

Officials at the hospital said the circular was directed to professors who come late to their OPDs. “Resident doctors come on time due to mandatory recording of regular biometric attendance. It is senior doctors who come late,” an official said. Meanwhile, in another circular, the hospital asked its doctors and staff to wear designated uniforms and IDs at all times while on the hospital premises.

It was observed that many doctors and staff came to duty without wearing uniforms and ID cards. The hospital called it “as one of the methods to enhance security in the hospital.”

