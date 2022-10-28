Home Cities Delhi

Greens blame Delhi govt as toxic foam fills Yamuna  

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said lack of political intent, zero urgency in cleaning the Yamuna and minimal action on the ground were behind the frequent foaming of the river.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:20 AM   |  A+A-

Frothing in river Yamuna

Frothing in river Yamuna (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Ahead of Chhath Puja, Chhath Pujablamed the Delhi government for “not taking adequate action” to make the Yamuna pollution free as toxic foam covered sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj on Thursday. 

Chhath Puja, which involves the offering of ‘arghya’ to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats and urged CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees, sources in his office said on Wednesday. 

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said lack of political intent, zero urgency in cleaning the Yamuna and minimal action on the ground were behind the frequent foaming of the river. He also cited the lack of minimum flow in the river as a major reason behind the pollution every year. 

“Delhi empties more than 3,500 million litres of municipal sewage in the river and, despite tall claims, over 50 per cent of the sewage is either untreated or not adequately treated, and flows directly into the Yamuna. Vimlendu Jha further said the Delhi government needed to treat every drip of sewage before emptying it into the river.

“Some of the critical tasks the government needs to undertake to keep the river clean and the citizens of Delhi safe are ensuring every drip of sewage is treated before emptying the drains into the river, adequate flow of water in the Yamuna and a comprehensive common effluent treatment plan and management,” Vimlendu Jha said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhath Puja Yamuna pollution Vinai Kumar Saxena Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp