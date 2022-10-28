Greens blame Delhi govt as toxic foam fills Yamuna  

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of Chhath Puja, Chhath Pujablamed the Delhi government for “not taking adequate action” to make the Yamuna pollution free as toxic foam covered sections of the river near Kalindi Kunj on Thursday.

Chhath Puja, which involves the offering of ‘arghya’ to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water, will be celebrated on October 30 and 31. Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena has given his nod to hold Chhath Puja at designated ghats and urged CM Arvind Kejriwal to ensure clean ghats and water for devotees, sources in his office said on Wednesday.

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said lack of political intent, zero urgency in cleaning the Yamuna and minimal action on the ground were behind the frequent foaming of the river. He also cited the lack of minimum flow in the river as a major reason behind the pollution every year.

“Delhi empties more than 3,500 million litres of municipal sewage in the river and, despite tall claims, over 50 per cent of the sewage is either untreated or not adequately treated, and flows directly into the Yamuna. Vimlendu Jha further said the Delhi government needed to treat every drip of sewage before emptying it into the river.

“Some of the critical tasks the government needs to undertake to keep the river clean and the citizens of Delhi safe are ensuring every drip of sewage is treated before emptying the drains into the river, adequate flow of water in the Yamuna and a comprehensive common effluent treatment plan and management,” Vimlendu Jha said.

