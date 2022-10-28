Home Cities Delhi

Kejriwal sounds MCD poll bugle, slams BJP on funds

The CM accused the BJP of embezzling Rs 2 lakh crore funds in the past decade and a half. “The BJP spent Rs 2 lakh crore MCD funds in 15 years.

Published: 28th October 2022 07:51 AM

Kejriwal and Sisodia at the landfill. (Photo | PTI)



By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Over to ‘mount garbage’ at Ghazipur – Asia’s biggest landfill site in the city – where CM Arvind Kejriwal arrived on Thursday to trash BJP’s tall claims of keeping the capital city clean. The CM raised the poll pitch for the municipal elections.

“In the last 15 years, the BJP gave nothing except three mountains of garbage to the people of Delhi and made the whole of Delhi a huge dumpster. I appeal to Delhiites to vote for the cleanliness of Delhi this time in municipal elections,” the Chief Minister said while talking to the media metres away from the landfill site.

The municipal corporation elections are yet to be formally announced.

The CM accused the BJP of embezzling Rs 2 lakh crore funds in the past decade and a half. “The BJP spent Rs 2 lakh crore MCD funds in 15 years. Where did this money go? Out of the Rs 2 lakh crore, Rs 1 lakh crore was paid by the Delhi government to the MCD,” he said.

Even before the CM could reach the landfill site, a high drama erupted when AAP and BJP workers came face-to-face as the latter were protesting against the CM’s visit. Wearing black headbands, and ribbons and holding placards, hundreds of BJP workers staged a protest near the Ghazipur landfill site and raised slogans against the AAP-ruled Delhi government. The AAP workers too responded with high-decibel sloganeering.

Reacting to their protest, Kejriwal said the BJP did not let anyone visit the landfill site and has deployed cops to protect this garbage mountain. In response to Kejriwal’s broadside, BJP’s east Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir accused him of raising the issue only before the municipal polls.

