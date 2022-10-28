MCD polls: SEC directs officials to prepare draft lists of polling stations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Gearing up for the municipal elections in the national capital, the State Election Commission (SEC) of Delhi on Thursday directed officials to prepare draft lists of polling stations according to the new delimitation of wards. Noting that the elections are likely to be held soon, the commission has also said that all polling stations must be on ground floors and each polling station should have only 1,500 voters.

“The State Election Commission of Delhi has directed that the draft lists of polling stations shall be prepared and verified by the respective returning officers (ROs) as per new delimitation of wards and the same are published in concerned offices for inviting suggestions and objections,” the commission said in an official order. “The returning officers are requested to publish the draft lists of polling stations at their respective offices at a conspicuous place to which aspiring candidates and the general public could have easy access,” it added.

The SEC has directed that while preparing a list of polling stations for a ward, care has to be taken that all polling stations are located on the ground floor of a building in the ward. “All sites for polling stations should be located in the same building within the ward. Each polling station should not have more than 1,500 voters,” it said. After the Centre notified the delimitation of municipal wards, activities related to civic elections in Delhi started picking up.

The State Election Commission has issued several orders including reservation of municipal wards, eligibility criteria for voters and appointments of officers for each zone, among others. MCD polls are expected to take place at the fag end of 2022 or early next year.

