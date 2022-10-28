No Rohingya angle: Police on scuffle at Madanpur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have registered a case over a scuffle which broke out on Wednesday allegedly after a car’s glasses were broken in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area, officials said. The accused in the case has been arrested, an official said on Thursday and refuted any Rohingya connection to the incident.

On Wednesday, a group of Rohingya refugees in Madanpur Khadar area alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents. A senior police officer, however, rejected the claim, saying both sides in the scuffle belonged to the same community. “A scuffle took place between a woman and a man who runs a garage after his car’s glasses were allegedly broken. A case has been registered and the accused arrested.

Both sides belong to the same community and there is no Rohingya angle in connection with the incident,” the officer said. “The group of men attacked at least four women and one child in our refugee camp because they had an issue with the children of the refugees playing on the road which is just beside our tents. One of the women also suffered major injuries,” said a refugee.

NEW DELHI: Police have registered a case over a scuffle which broke out on Wednesday allegedly after a car’s glasses were broken in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area, officials said. The accused in the case has been arrested, an official said on Thursday and refuted any Rohingya connection to the incident. On Wednesday, a group of Rohingya refugees in Madanpur Khadar area alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents. A senior police officer, however, rejected the claim, saying both sides in the scuffle belonged to the same community. “A scuffle took place between a woman and a man who runs a garage after his car’s glasses were allegedly broken. A case has been registered and the accused arrested. Both sides belong to the same community and there is no Rohingya angle in connection with the incident,” the officer said. “The group of men attacked at least four women and one child in our refugee camp because they had an issue with the children of the refugees playing on the road which is just beside our tents. One of the women also suffered major injuries,” said a refugee.