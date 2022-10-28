Home Cities Delhi

No Rohingya angle: Police on scuffle at Madanpur

On Wednesday, a group of Rohingya refugees in Madanpur Khadar area alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Police have registered a case over a scuffle which broke out on Wednesday allegedly after a car’s glasses were broken in southeast Delhi’s Madanpur Khadar area, officials said. The accused in the case has been arrested, an official said on Thursday and refuted any Rohingya connection to the incident. 

On Wednesday, a group of Rohingya refugees in Madanpur Khadar area alleged that they were abused and beaten up by some men who work at a garage near their tents. A senior police officer, however, rejected the claim, saying both sides in the scuffle belonged to the same community. “A scuffle took place between a woman and a man who runs a garage after his car’s glasses were allegedly broken. A case has been registered and the accused arrested. 

Both sides belong to the same community and there is no Rohingya angle in connection with the incident,” the officer said. “The group of men attacked at least four women and one child in our refugee camp because they had an issue with the children of the refugees playing on the road which is just beside our tents. One of the women also suffered major injuries,” said a refugee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
scuffle Rohingya refugees abused
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp