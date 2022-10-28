Woman chokes to death in condo fire in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a posh condominium in a society located on MG Road in the early hours of Thursday. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescued three people from the flat in which the woman lived, said fire officials. She died in a hospital.

According to officials, the fire broke out on the ninth floor of a flat in Orlov Court-2 of Essel Tower at around 3.30 am. At that time Vinay Kumari Gupta, her father, and her mother Pushpa Gupta were sleeping and were stuck inside the flat there smoke filled the entire condo.

As the smoke spread, the family called the security guards and phoned the fire brigade. A fire squad from Sector 29 Fire Station reached the spot with four fire engines. The fire brigade team first rescued Vinay Kumari Gupta and her father and doused the fire after an intense hour-long operation.

