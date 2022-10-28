Home Cities Delhi

Woman chokes to death in condo fire in Delhi

A 65-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a posh condominium in a society located on MG Road in the early hours on Thursday.

Published: 28th October 2022 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2022 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old woman died of suffocation after a fire broke out in a posh condominium in a society located on MG Road in the early hours of Thursday. Four fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and rescued three people from the flat in which the woman lived, said fire officials. She died in a hospital.  

According to officials, the fire broke out on the ninth floor of a flat in Orlov Court-2 of Essel Tower at around 3.30 am. At that time Vinay Kumari Gupta, her father, and her mother Pushpa Gupta were sleeping and were stuck inside the flat there smoke filled the entire condo.

As the smoke spread, the family called the security guards and phoned the fire brigade.  A fire squad from Sector 29 Fire Station reached the spot with four fire engines. The fire brigade team first rescued Vinay Kumari Gupta and her father and doused the fire after an intense hour-long operation.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
woman suffocation fire died
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses 'Chintan Shivir' of Home Ministers of states in Surajkund, via video conferencing, in New Delhi, Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (PTI)
PM Modi moots idea of "One Nation, One Uniform" for police .
The Indian women's cricket team. (Photo | Jay Shah Twitter)
Pay equity: BCCI announces equal match fee for its men and women cricketers
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Usha School of Athletics employee found hanging in hostel
 

Pontiff Dr Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru. (File Photo)
694-page charge sheet filed against Murugha Math seer booked under POCSO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp