Delhi University: 2nd round of admission from October 30

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second round of Delhi University admission to undergraduate programmes will begin from Sunday, as per the university’s admission schedule. The candidates who will make it to the list will have a two days window till November 1 to accept admission after the release of the list.

A total of 59,100 candidates secured admission in Delhi University’s first round of seat allocations. Following the conclusion of the first round of allocation, the university displayed vacant seats for the second round. The candidates have two days to decide whether to upgrade or rearrange their selections.

According to a DU official, about 60% of them have chosen an upgrade to their preferred higher “programme+college combo.” More than 25 per cent of the 59,100 candidates have frozen their seats, the official said. “Based on the availability of the seats, the DU will declare CSAS second round on Sunday. For the second round of allocations, candidates should accept the allocated seat from Monday, to November 1,” a senior DU official said.

The number of seats across DU colleges is 70,000, but it has allocated extra seats for unreserved (OBC-NCL and EWS) as well as reserved (SC, ST and PWBD) categories in the first list, taking the number to 80,164. Over 72,800 candidates, out of 80,164, accepted the college and courses allotted to them.

The DU had announced that in the first round of seat allotment, each course in every college will keep 20 per cent extra seats for candidates from the unreserved categories -- OBCNCL and EWS -- and also 30 per cent in SC, ST and PWBD reserved categories.

