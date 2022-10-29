‘Dry day’ on Chhath, rescue boats, barricades deployed for devotees’ safety

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: For the first time, liquor shops will remain closed in the national capital on Sunday as the city will observe a ‘dry day’ on Chhath Puja this year. The decision was taken by Delhi L-G VK Saxena on Friday. “The L-G in his capacity as ‘government of Delhi’ as per section 2 (35) of Delhi Excise Act has declared dry day on Chatth,” an official said.

He has also highlighted the need for ensuring safety measures like the marking of danger zone, barricading of deep waters, adequate lighting, deploying divers, and rescue boats at Chhath Ghat. At some designated ghats, such as Bhalswa lake, Badli, Bawana Industrial Area, Maidan Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, and Budh Bazar-Uttam Nagar, about 10,000 to 40,000 people are expected to be present on Chhath.

“Proper planning for crowd management and securing law and order at all sites has been discussed with Delhi Police,” he said. Saxena also wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and expressed concern over pollution and foam formation at certain places in the Yamuna.

“The issue regarding foam and pollution in Yamuna is of grave concern and if left unattended may prove to be injurious to devotees. Accordingly, it needs to be redressed urgently,” said Saxena. He also highlighted the need for cleanliness at ghats and the arrangement of manpower and logistics for the festival.

People in lakhs would be gearing up for celebrating the festival after two years of restrictions imposed due to Covid-19, he said. “More than 840 sites have been identified and designated for this purpose. It becomes imperative on part of the administration to leave no stone unturned for the festival,” the L-G added.

