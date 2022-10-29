DU aspirants irked over tweak in course choice

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after DU seat aspirants were allowed time to tweak their preferences, the new admission process yet again made several candidates jittery after many were allocated courses out of their streams. Aman Kumar, a commerce student said that he was allocated geography in the first round of admission.

“I mistakenly opted for the geography subject in the CSAS portal. In the first list, University allocated me a geography programme. When I checked the vacant seat list, there are some seats left for admission in the economics course for which I am eligible. But under this new admission process, there is no provision that I can select the lower preference,” said Aman.

In the first step of the admission process, the candidates have to choose their ‘college + programme’ preferences. As the university offered 79 programmes in around 70 colleges, there is more possibility for candidates to go for ‘college + programme’ preference.

“If the university allows me to select the lower preference, then things can be resolved, otherwise, my whole future will be ruined,” said Aman Kumar. Another student Khushi Jain is also facing a similar problem after she was allotted Shaheed Rajguru College of Applied Sciences in the first list, which she had mistakenly put on second preference.

