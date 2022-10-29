Miranda incident: Police permit must for events

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Over a week after the chaos caused by male students at Miranda House, Delhi University authorities on Friday made police approval must for all festivals and events hosted. The direction has been published in a recent advisory from DU’s chief proctor. Registration of student attendees as well as production of college identity cards is mandatory according to the advisory.

The advisory, issued by chief proctor Rajni Abbi a day ago, stated that the guidelines are issued ‘in the light of an advisory received from the police’. The advisory mentioned six points that should be followed by the college. No event should be organised without proper permission of police, and in case of emergency/ lack of time, at least one-day prior intimation should be given to the Maurice Nagar police station, the advisory read.

The advisory further stated that only ‘a few college/dept students’ should be allowed entry for the events. It emphasised that no event should be opened for all. The DU has advised all its colleges to deploy volunteers at the time of events and the advisory stated that the ‘number of volunteers may also be intimated to the police’.

The advisory urged the colleges to obtain required clearance from other govt depts, such as fire and electrical, in addition to obtaining police permission. The advisory was issued more than a week after the chaos occurred at a Diwali event at Miranda House. Several students of the college alleged that male attendees resorted to catcalling, sexist sloganeering and groping. The Delhi Police also took the suo motu cognisance of the event and filed an FIR.

NEW DELHI: Over a week after the chaos caused by male students at Miranda House, Delhi University authorities on Friday made police approval must for all festivals and events hosted. The direction has been published in a recent advisory from DU’s chief proctor. Registration of student attendees as well as production of college identity cards is mandatory according to the advisory. The advisory, issued by chief proctor Rajni Abbi a day ago, stated that the guidelines are issued ‘in the light of an advisory received from the police’. The advisory mentioned six points that should be followed by the college. No event should be organised without proper permission of police, and in case of emergency/ lack of time, at least one-day prior intimation should be given to the Maurice Nagar police station, the advisory read. The advisory further stated that only ‘a few college/dept students’ should be allowed entry for the events. It emphasised that no event should be opened for all. The DU has advised all its colleges to deploy volunteers at the time of events and the advisory stated that the ‘number of volunteers may also be intimated to the police’. The advisory urged the colleges to obtain required clearance from other govt depts, such as fire and electrical, in addition to obtaining police permission. The advisory was issued more than a week after the chaos occurred at a Diwali event at Miranda House. Several students of the college alleged that male attendees resorted to catcalling, sexist sloganeering and groping. The Delhi Police also took the suo motu cognisance of the event and filed an FIR.