Rise in CNG prices increases auto, taxi fares in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: According to the revised fare which the city government is yet to notify, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. The per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11.

Whereas for taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non- AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles. The last revision in the fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and yellow taxi, economy as well as premium taxis happened nine years back in 2013 during Sheila Dixit regime.

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will bring relief to nearly two lakh auto and taxi drivers who have been bearing the brunt of rising price of CNG. “We have seen that fuel prices have gone up in recent months which has impacted the profits of drivers.

The increased cost led them to further drive less km which ultimately impacted the supply on road for the citizens of Delhi travelling to their offices or home. The revised fares will help them to support their families and will also provide convenience to the passengers with increased availability of auto rickshaws and taxis in the city,” he said.

In 2020, the cost of CNG was Rs 47 per kg which has now increased to Rs 78. The move of fare revision was taken after multiple many representations from the autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions which prompted the government to constitute a committee for the task.

NEW DELHI: According to the revised fare which the city government is yet to notify, the metre down charge (minimum fare) for the initial 1.5 kilometre for autorickshaws has been increased from Rs 25 to Rs 30. The per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 9.50 to Rs 11. Whereas for taxis, the per kilometre charge after metre down has been hiked from Rs 14 to Rs 17 for non- AC vehicles and from Rs 16 to Rs 20 for AC vehicles. The last revision in the fares happened in 2020 while that for taxi which includes black-and yellow taxi, economy as well as premium taxis happened nine years back in 2013 during Sheila Dixit regime. Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said the move will bring relief to nearly two lakh auto and taxi drivers who have been bearing the brunt of rising price of CNG. “We have seen that fuel prices have gone up in recent months which has impacted the profits of drivers. The increased cost led them to further drive less km which ultimately impacted the supply on road for the citizens of Delhi travelling to their offices or home. The revised fares will help them to support their families and will also provide convenience to the passengers with increased availability of auto rickshaws and taxis in the city,” he said. In 2020, the cost of CNG was Rs 47 per kg which has now increased to Rs 78. The move of fare revision was taken after multiple many representations from the autorickshaw and taxi associations and unions which prompted the government to constitute a committee for the task.