RML hospital staff told not to share official info with media

NEW DELHI: Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has followed the suit of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) New Delhi in censoring media from interacting with doctors and staff members. The latest order by the hospital released on Friday asked the staff to refrain from speaking with media personnel under CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The hospital authority also warned the staff that they will have to face “disciplinary action” for violation. “It has been noticed by the competent authority that some hospital officials are directly approaching media in relation to the matter pertaining to the hospital.

“All officials are hereby requested to follow the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. It stated that violation of above instructions may leads to appropriate action including disciplinary proceedings,” the ordered read. Reacting to this, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said the CCS act holds no value in the case where doctors are highlighting the issue in public interest.

“Matters related to patients’ life, their privacy and official secrets comes under the code of conduct rules,” said Dr Rohan Krishnan, president, FAIMA. “Any matter related to public welfare raised by the doctor or staff will not come under the legislation invoked by the RML. It’s a constitutional right for the citizen of the country to speak about the injustice or violation of fundamental rights.

If a doctor is speaking about welfare of a patient, or revealing any illegal work going around in the hospital, then how could it come under CCS Act?” he added. AIIMS also issued a memorandum asking its faculty to not interact with the media regarding the functioning of the institute and that only designated officials will be allowed to speak to the press.

