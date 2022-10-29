Home Cities Delhi

RML hospital staff told not to share official info with media

A latest order by the hospital released on Friday asked the staff to refrain from speaking with media personnel under CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

Published: 29th October 2022 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (File Photo)

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital. (File Photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Centre-run Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital has followed the suit of All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) New Delhi in censoring media from interacting with doctors and staff members. The latest order by the hospital released on Friday asked the staff to refrain from speaking with media personnel under CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964.

The hospital authority also warned the staff that they will have to face “disciplinary action” for violation. “It has been noticed by the competent authority that some hospital officials are directly approaching media in relation to the matter pertaining to the hospital.

“All officials are hereby requested to follow the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. It stated that violation of above instructions may leads to appropriate action including disciplinary proceedings,” the ordered read. Reacting to this, the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) said the CCS act holds no value in the case where doctors are highlighting the issue in public interest.

“Matters related to patients’ life, their privacy and official secrets comes under the code of conduct rules,” said Dr Rohan Krishnan, president, FAIMA. “Any matter related to public welfare raised by the doctor or staff will not come under the legislation invoked by the RML. It’s a constitutional right for the citizen of the country to speak about the injustice or violation of fundamental rights.

If a doctor is speaking about welfare of a patient, or revealing any illegal work going around in the hospital, then how could it come under CCS Act?” he added. AIIMS also issued a memorandum asking its faculty to not interact with the media regarding the functioning of the institute and that only designated officials will be allowed to speak to the press.

‘Disciplinary action if found violating norms’
NEW DELHI: The latest order by the hospital released on Friday asked the staff to refrain from speaking with media personnel under CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The hospital authority also threatened the staff for “disciplinary action” if found violating the direction.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AIIMS FAIMA CCS
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp