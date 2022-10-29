Home Cities Delhi

Spurned UP man shares woman’s photos online, extorts Rs 7 lakh

The accused, identified as Anshul Srivastava, was acquainted with the sister of the victim woman.

Published: 29th October 2022 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th October 2022 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for harassing, threatening and extorting Rs 7 lakh from a Delhi woman in return for deleting her pictures from social media which he had uploaded without her consent. The accused, identified as Anshul Srivastava, was acquainted with the sister of the victim woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Manoj C said a complaint was lodged by a woman alleging that one person is continuously harassing, threatening, and bullying her through e-mails, messages and uploading pictures without her consent on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. “The accused was defaming the victim by sending her pictures to her friends and family.

He demanded Rs 7 lakh from the complainant to delete the pictures from Instagram and Facebook and took the money through RTGS,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under the relevant section of law and began probing the matter. During the course of enquiry, the complainant provided the details of the RTGS transactions along with abusive, desperate objectionable, life-threatening, blackmailing messages and calls from the accused’s mobile numbers and proxy numbers.

“Notices were sent to the concerned banks to get the beneficiary details and notices were sent to Instagram, Facebook, Google and Rediff mail,” the senior official said. A police team which was constituted to crack the case zeroed- in on the location of the accused in Unnao, UP from where he was nabbed. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he used an app to use proxy numbers to call the complainant and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her. Thereafter, he even threatened her elder sister to give him Rs 10 lakh or be engaged with him for his lustful desires.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi woman Harassment
India Matters
Telangana High Court
TRS MLAs poaching case: High court passes order in favour of state government
Vande Bharat train | Express
Gandhinagar-bound Vande Bharat train rams into cattle in Gujarat, 3rd incident in a month
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar addresses during a special meeting of the United Nations Security Council�s Counter Terrorism Committee. (Photo | PTI)
World must focus on ways to stop use of new technologies by terror groups: Jaishankar
A security personnel who sustained burn injuries while trying to douse a fire in a congested alley undergoes treatment at a hospital, in Aurangabad. (Photo | PTI)
Massive fire in Bihar's Aurangabad during Chhath Puja, at least 25 injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp