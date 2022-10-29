Spurned UP man shares woman’s photos online, extorts Rs 7 lakh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Friday arrested a 40-year-old man from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, for harassing, threatening and extorting Rs 7 lakh from a Delhi woman in return for deleting her pictures from social media which he had uploaded without her consent. The accused, identified as Anshul Srivastava, was acquainted with the sister of the victim woman.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Manoj C said a complaint was lodged by a woman alleging that one person is continuously harassing, threatening, and bullying her through e-mails, messages and uploading pictures without her consent on Instagram, WhatsApp and Facebook. “The accused was defaming the victim by sending her pictures to her friends and family.

He demanded Rs 7 lakh from the complainant to delete the pictures from Instagram and Facebook and took the money through RTGS,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case under the relevant section of law and began probing the matter. During the course of enquiry, the complainant provided the details of the RTGS transactions along with abusive, desperate objectionable, life-threatening, blackmailing messages and calls from the accused’s mobile numbers and proxy numbers.

“Notices were sent to the concerned banks to get the beneficiary details and notices were sent to Instagram, Facebook, Google and Rediff mail,” the senior official said. A police team which was constituted to crack the case zeroed- in on the location of the accused in Unnao, UP from where he was nabbed. On interrogation, the accused revealed that he used an app to use proxy numbers to call the complainant and extorted Rs 7 lakh from her. Thereafter, he even threatened her elder sister to give him Rs 10 lakh or be engaged with him for his lustful desires.

