Colours of the rainbow

The latest edit from Péro brings Polish art and the VIBGYOR spectrum to life

Ensembles from the collection.

By Romal Laisram
Express News Service

Much-loved label Péro’s is back with a new collection. Popular with several celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Shradha Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor, Sobhita Dulipala, Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkumar Rao, to name a few—the label is the brainchild of founder and designer, Aneeth Arora. We catch up with Aneeth, a graduate from National Institute of Fashion Technology and National Institute of Design, to find out more about the label’s latest Fall-Winter ’22 collection, VIBGYOR.

Tell us about the new collection, what was it inspired by?

Apart from the obvious inspiration, VIBGYOR in itself, there’s also this Polish print which was used for the surface of the print development for the season. We were also looking at harajuku fashion, a Japanese street style culture for inspiration.

Are there any motifs or designs that are specific to this collection?

So, spring being the key factor because it has a lot of florals, as well as fruits, but apart from that; to complement the delicateness of these florals we have a lot of geometric checks and bold stripes in the brand’s signature oversized top and bottom silhouettes. 

Do take us through the colour palette used in this edit?

We have used almost all the colours of the VIBGYOR spectrum and to balance these really vibrant hues we have also used a lot of black and white. 

What are the fabrics you have chosen for this edit?

Since it is a winter collection, we have worked with very heavy woolen fabrics like pashminas from Kashmir, but we have also used linens, cottons and jamdanis from West Bengal and chanderis from Madhya Pradesh. There is a lot of use of hand crochet in this season too, which we continue to do in close association with Afghani refugees in Delhi. 
 
Rs 12,500 onwards

