CAA benign piece of legislation, Centre tells SC, a day before hearing on pleas

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday told the Supreme Court that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a benign piece of legislation that seeks to provide relaxation to specific communities from specified countries with a clear-cut off date and does not affect legal, democratic or secular rights of any Indian citizen.

The Centre filed its response in the batch of 220 pleas challenging the constitutionality of CAA 2019 which are listed before a bench headed by CJI UU Lalit on Monday. The government in its affidavit said, “CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment and further, in no manner whatsoever, seeks to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens.” It said the existing regime for obtaining Indian citizenship by foreigners is untouched by the CAA.

“CAA is merely a limited legislative measure, circumscribed in its application which does not affect the existing legal rights or regime concerning citizenship (falling outside the purview of specialized measure) in any manner,” said the government affidavit.

The provisions of the act that aimed to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan were challenged in a batch of almost 220 pleas. The pleas were filed by various leaders and organisations such as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Indian Union Muslim League, Jamiat Ulema Hind, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra.

The Centre also seeks to allay fears that CAA violates the constitutional protection guaranteed to indigenous people of Assam and defeats the purpose of Assam Accord.

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Sunday told the Supreme Court that the Citizenship Amendment Act is a benign piece of legislation that seeks to provide relaxation to specific communities from specified countries with a clear-cut off date and does not affect legal, democratic or secular rights of any Indian citizen. The Centre filed its response in the batch of 220 pleas challenging the constitutionality of CAA 2019 which are listed before a bench headed by CJI UU Lalit on Monday. The government in its affidavit said, “CAA does not impinge upon any existing right that may have existed prior to the enactment of the amendment and further, in no manner whatsoever, seeks to affect the legal, democratic or secular rights of any of the Indian citizens.” It said the existing regime for obtaining Indian citizenship by foreigners is untouched by the CAA. “CAA is merely a limited legislative measure, circumscribed in its application which does not affect the existing legal rights or regime concerning citizenship (falling outside the purview of specialized measure) in any manner,” said the government affidavit. The provisions of the act that aimed to grant citizenship to migrants belonging to the Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan were challenged in a batch of almost 220 pleas. The pleas were filed by various leaders and organisations such as Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, Indian Union Muslim League, Jamiat Ulema Hind, and TMC MP Mahua Moitra. The Centre also seeks to allay fears that CAA violates the constitutional protection guaranteed to indigenous people of Assam and defeats the purpose of Assam Accord.