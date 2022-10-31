Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma got into a heated argument with a top Delhi

Jal Board official over the spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna river ahead of Chhath Puja, the latter on Sunday took a bath, on camera, from the Yamuna water to show that the water is not toxic.

Sanjay Sharma, the Director of Treatment Quality Control, DJB collected water from the Yamuna in a container and then took a bath on the river bank in front of media persons. “This is a message for the people of Delhi that the Yamuna water is not hazardous,” the official said after taking a bath.

The ruling AAP trained guns at Verma after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen and heard yelling at the DJB official. The argument was over spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna River, which the BJP MP claimed was poisonous and that it would be harmful for people who take bath in the river during the puja.

“You will spray the chemical in the water and people will come to take a dip in it. I’ll pour this over your head,” Verma said to the DJB official. However, the DJB outright rejected claims made by the BJP MP and said the chemical was used to clear the toxic foams in Yamuna and that the polluted river has shown a little improvement since its use.

Sharma earlier filed a police complaint against Verma and BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga for allegedly “intimidating” him and “obstructing discharge of official duty”. Sharma said,“Verma used foul language misbehaved with me. He is also spreading the false propaganda that I along with DJB officers are poisoning Yamuna river.”

‘Fight over defoaming Yamuna river’

The ruling AAP trained guns at Verma after a video went viral in which he yelled at the DJB official. The argument was over spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna River.

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma got into a heated argument with a top Delhi Jal Board official over the spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna river ahead of Chhath Puja, the latter on Sunday took a bath, on camera, from the Yamuna water to show that the water is not toxic. Sanjay Sharma, the Director of Treatment Quality Control, DJB collected water from the Yamuna in a container and then took a bath on the river bank in front of media persons. “This is a message for the people of Delhi that the Yamuna water is not hazardous,” the official said after taking a bath. The ruling AAP trained guns at Verma after a video went viral on social media in which he was seen and heard yelling at the DJB official. The argument was over spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna River, which the BJP MP claimed was poisonous and that it would be harmful for people who take bath in the river during the puja. “You will spray the chemical in the water and people will come to take a dip in it. I’ll pour this over your head,” Verma said to the DJB official. However, the DJB outright rejected claims made by the BJP MP and said the chemical was used to clear the toxic foams in Yamuna and that the polluted river has shown a little improvement since its use. Sharma earlier filed a police complaint against Verma and BJP leader Tajinder Singh Bagga for allegedly “intimidating” him and “obstructing discharge of official duty”. Sharma said,“Verma used foul language misbehaved with me. He is also spreading the false propaganda that I along with DJB officers are poisoning Yamuna river.” ‘Fight over defoaming Yamuna river’ The ruling AAP trained guns at Verma after a video went viral in which he yelled at the DJB official. The argument was over spraying of a defoamer in the Yamuna River.