Home Cities Delhi

Misuse of image of icons must stop as political optics

During the heydays of Anna Hazare agitation, two young faces started to appear on the television as the spokesperson for movement leader Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Sidharth Mishra

Sidharth Mishra

By Sidharth Mishra
Express News Service

During the heydays of Anna Hazare agitation, two young faces started to appear on television as the spokesperson for movement leader Arvind Kejriwal. One was doing article ship for chartered accountancy, and the second had left behind her job as a school teacher to be part of the movement.

The former was Raghav Chadda and the other Atishi Marlena. They in a way represented the Indian youth, who supported the movement to seek a change in the political system.

Last heard Chadha is likely to be interrogated in the Delhi liquor scam, which is alleged to have funded Aam Aadmi Party’s poll campaign Punjab. Atishi on the other hand was seen justifying Kejriwal’s desire to have Goddess Lakshmi’s picture on the currency notes. Atishi taking up the cudgels for having Goddess Lakshmi on the notes can well be said to be death irony. Why one says so because her initiation into politics was through her parents.

Both Marxist scholars of repute and teachers of political science at Delhi University. They were kind of iconic figures for those young minds seeking an initiation into Marxian philosophy. Their commitment to the ideology was such that they gave a second name to their daughter Atishi, Marlena. Now Marlena was an acronym for Marx and Lenin.

Marlena, the child of Anna movement, 10 years down the line is demanding Goddess Lakshmi’s picture on currency notes. Has she turned religious and taken to sainthood, or is it just another ‘Diwali Dhamaka’ for political gains?

Last year during Diwali, ahead of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Kejriwal had frittered away tax payers money to create Ram temple replica in a sports stadium in the national capital. Having lost miserably in Uttar Pradesh thereafter, prayers to Ram is now out of Kejriwal’s ‘to-do’ list. With Lakshmi being the lead Goddess for the trade-oriented Gujarati community, no wonder Kejriwal now has goddess of ‘Aishwarya’ (prosperity) on his priority list. The larger question is: Does our democracy give us the mandate to play with people’s faith?

In the near decade long existence of Kejriwal in Indian politics, he has used optics to the maximal for gaining political dividends. He has hopped from Mahatma Gandhi to Lord Rama to Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar to Bhagat Singh to now Goddess Lakshmi. Earlier, on the day Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI), his boss, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal compared him and his another jailed colleague Satyendra Jains to revolutionary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh.

In a post on the micro-blogging site Twitter, Kejriwal said that “jail bars and hanging noose could not deter Bhagat Singh’s lofty intentions and that this (investigations into cases of corruption) was like second fight for freedom. Manish and Satyendra (who is in jail in a money laundering case) are today’s Bhagat Singh.”
Sisodia, who is emerging as main accused in multi-crore liquor scam, also did not leave any stone unturned to create the right optics for ‘converting’ an interrogation in a case corruption into that of political persecution. 

Sisodia went to CBI headquarters wearing Bhagat Singh’s “basanti” (mustard) colour. Before that, with cameras clicking, Sisodia sought blessings of his mother and went to Mahatma Gandhi’s Samadhi at Rajghat, as if on some great mission. The question is whether we can accept such blatant misuse of the image of leaders who gave their life for our freedom or for those matter deities whom we pray to our spiritual salvation. Such attempts should be rejected not only by people’s mandate but also prevented by putting a law in place.

Sidharth Mishra
 Author and president, Centre for Reforms, Development & Justice

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Anna Hazare Arvind Kejriwal Delhi liquor scam
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp