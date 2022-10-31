Home Cities Delhi

Three bike riders make off with SUV at gunpoint near Delhi Cantt

Three men on a motorcycle allegedly robbed a 35-year-old man off his SUV on a busy road in the national capital, the police said on Sunday.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

CCTV footage of the crime

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men on a motorcycle allegedly robbed a 35-year-old man off his SUV on a busy road in the national capital, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours of October 29 at southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Manoj C said that information regarding carjacking from NH-8, near Jharera Village was received around 5 am on Saturday at Delhi Cantt police station. The complainant, Rahul, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that three unknown people came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gunpoint.

The police registered a case under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the IPC at the Delhi Cantt police station. “We have begun investigating the incident and are examining the CCTV footage of the area where the crime took place,” the official said. 

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident was found doing rounds on social media which clearly showed how the robbery took place. In the 130-second video clip of the incident, the complainant was seen parking his vehicle i.e. white Fortuner, next to a pharmacy shop, and then getting off it.

As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, one of the robbers, wearing a red upper and a black cap, whipped out a pistol and pointed it at the complainant. Moments later, two of the accused’s accomplices also came there, brandishing pistols, and then escaped with the complainant’s car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SUV CCTV Motorcycle
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp