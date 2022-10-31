Three bike riders make off with SUV at gunpoint near Delhi Cantt

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three men on a motorcycle allegedly robbed a 35-year-old man off his SUV on a busy road in the national capital, the police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place in the wee hours of October 29 at southwest Delhi’s Cantonment area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south-west) Manoj C said that information regarding carjacking from NH-8, near Jharera Village was received around 5 am on Saturday at Delhi Cantt police station. The complainant, Rahul, a resident of Meerut in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that three unknown people came on a motorcycle and robbed his white Toyota Fortuner car from him at gunpoint.

The police registered a case under sections 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 of the IPC at the Delhi Cantt police station. “We have begun investigating the incident and are examining the CCTV footage of the area where the crime took place,” the official said.

Meanwhile, a purported video of the incident was found doing rounds on social media which clearly showed how the robbery took place. In the 130-second video clip of the incident, the complainant was seen parking his vehicle i.e. white Fortuner, next to a pharmacy shop, and then getting off it.

As soon as he stepped out of his vehicle, one of the robbers, wearing a red upper and a black cap, whipped out a pistol and pointed it at the complainant. Moments later, two of the accused’s accomplices also came there, brandishing pistols, and then escaped with the complainant’s car.

