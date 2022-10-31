Home Cities Delhi

With 1,100 ghats, Chhath Puja rush returns 

Sushma Singh, a devotee and resident of Indraprastha Colony here, said inflation has impacted people a lot but this is a sacred festival. “I have been performing Chhath puja for over 20 years.

Published: 31st October 2022 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Devotees perform rituals of Chhath Puja on Sunday | PTI

Devotees perform rituals of Chhath Puja on Sunday | PTI

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After two years of restrictions owing to Covid-19, thousands of devotees thronged ghats and makeshift ponds across the capital on Sunday to worship the Sun God as part of Chhath Puja celebrations. Devotees, especially women keeping the arduous 36-hour-long fast ‘Nirjala Vrat’, sang devotional, folk songs and offered ‘arghya’ to the Sun God while standing in knee-deep water at ghats or makeshift ponds. 

Chhath puja is celebrated on the sixth day after Diwali and is also known as Surya Sashthi as it is dedicated to the Sun God. It is one of the most popular festivals in eastern Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
 After two years of Covid-induced restrictions, Chhath Puja is being celebrated this year at public places on a large scale in Delhi. 

Sushma Singh, a devotee and resident of Indraprastha Colony here, said inflation has impacted people a lot but this is a sacred festival. “I have been performing Chhath puja for over 20 years. Day by day, its popularity is increasing and more people are celebrating it. Arrangements are good but it needs to be improved. After two years of Covid, we have come here at a ghat. Hope Chhath Maiya will bless everyone and fulfil everyone’s wishes,” said Singh.

Devotees worshipped the setting sun on Sunday evening. They will also worship the rising sun on Monday morning. It involves offering ‘arghya’ to the Sun god by fasting women in knee-deep water. Some devotees said they were not allowed to enter Yamuna for the Puja but had to offer prayers and ‘arghya’ in makeshift ghats there.  “We are here for Chhath Puja.

The government has made good arrangements but we have been asked not to enter Yamuna and instead perform the rituals in ghats made near the river,” said Raghunath Kant, a resident of Laxmi Nagar who visited ITO ghat for Chhath Puja.  

The Delhi government has made 1,100 ghats for Chhath Puja across the city this year and has increased the budget 10 times from Rs 2.5 crore in 2014 to nearly Rs 25 crore. Another devotee Ramesh Jha said it was a joyous moment to finally celebrate Chhath Puja on the riverside after two years. 

“For the last two years, there were no public celebrations because of the coronavirus pandemic but this year, all have gathered to celebrate Chhath together. This is a special feeling. The government has also made good arrangements for the festival,” said Jha. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chhath Puja Covid Sun God
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp