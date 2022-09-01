Home Cities Delhi

240 govt liquor vends to open across capital from Sept 1

Some of the private vends having stocks saw crowd outside as they offered schemes like buy one to get one free. 

Image for representation

By Khushi Mahajan
NEW DELHI: Starting Thursday, the pre-November 2021 regime will return as the government will reopen 240 new vends which will replace the existing private liquor shops owing to the switch over from the excise policy 2021-22.

The excise policy 2021-22, which brought in big discounts for consumers on liquor, was discarded on July 31 over the weight of alleged corruption and irregularities in its drafting and implementation. The preparations are going well to reopen these new vends under the government.

However, while vendors are excited about the opening of new shops consumers are worried about the change in prices. Some of the private vends having stocks saw a crowd outside as they offered schemes like buy one to get one free. 

The excise authorities had already notified the private licensees that they will not be allowed in retail liquor sales beyond August 31.  People thronged a vend near Welcome Metro station to avail of the buy one get one free scheme. According to officials, the rebates and schemes offered earlier under Excise Policy 2021-22.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government undertakings – Delhi Tourism And Transportation Development Corporation Limited, Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation, Department of Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and Delhi Consumer’s Cooperative Wholesale Store Ltd – have been given a target to open 700 liquor shops in the city by end of this year, officials said.

Excise officials said the liquor supply will improve from the first week of September due to the opening of more shops.

