Home Cities Delhi

'AAP biggest U-turn party in history, waived Rs 144 crore liquor barons owed to government': BJP

The BJP also posed several questions to both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on the liquor policy and asked why the AAP government rejected an expert committee's recommendations on the matter

Published: 01st September 2022 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over its now-withdrawn liquor policy and dubbed it the "biggest U-turn party" in history.

The BJP also posed several questions to both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on the liquor policy and asked why the AAP government rejected an expert committee's recommendations on the matter.

Citing Delhi government documents, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that under the old liquor policy, retail stores were receiving Rs 33 while Rs 330 was going to the government coffers on sale of each bottle of whiskey.

But, under the revised policy, liquor stores started receiving Rs 363 while the government got only Rs 8, he said.

Patra also alleged the AAP government "waived" Rs 144 crore that liquor barons owed to the government, but failed to purchase home travel tickets for migrant workers who were stranded in the city during the COVID-19-induced lockdown.

He also attacked Kejriwal for saying the AAP is the political party which has suffered the most in India's history, calling it a "U-turn" party.

"Kejriwal ji is wrong when he says that AAP suffered most.

In fact, Kejriwal's party is the biggest U-turn or Paltu party in the of 3,000-4,000 years of human history," Patra said.

Citing instances of AAP leaders and ministers being arrested over various charges, the BJP leader said Kejriwal follows a set pattern and "starts a drama before the arrest of his party leader".

"The drama has begun again," Patra said while ridiculing Kejriwal's comment that the AAP's vote share has risen in Gujarat after CBI raids against his deputy in connection with the excise policy case.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP Aam Aadmi Party AAP Manish Sisodia Delhi Liquor Scam Delhi Excise Policy
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp