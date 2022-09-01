AIPA flays initiative, dubs virtual school as ‘disastrous’ idea for poor children

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The All India Parents Association (AIPA) has termed Delhi’s virtual school launched on Wednesday as a “disastrous” idea to further marginalise poor children. “It is a totally disastrous idea to further marginalise the marginalised children. Poor children will go to virtual schools whereas children of the rich will go to regular private schools. Every child must go to full-time regular school departing from it means no education at all,” said Ashok Agarwal, president, AIPA. “Delhi government is failing to fulfil their constitutional and statutory obligations to provide free and quality education to every child. The government doesn’t want to invest in the education of poor children. They want them to be left at mercy of god. Will they provide a playground through virtual school?” he added. The application process for the virtual classes began on Wednesday.