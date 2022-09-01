Amid war of words between AAP and Delhi LG, Kejriwal-Saxena meeting won't be held for third time in a row

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The weekly meeting of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and LG V K Saxena will not be held this Friday, the third time in a row.

This is the fourth time in around one and a half months that Kejriwal will not be attending the meeting.

A statement cited Kejriwal's two-day visit to Gujarat as the reason behind his unavailability for the meeting.

"The weekly meeting of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena will not be held tomorrow. The meeting of the CM & LG has been put off for this Friday owing to the CM's two-day visit to Gujarat starting tomorrow (Friday)," the statement said.

It said Kejriwal will be addressing a public meeting in Gujarat's Dwarka on September 2 and taking part in a town hall meeting in Surendranagar the next day.

Saxena and Kejriwal regularly meet every Friday to discuss matters pertaining to Delhi's development.

However, the meeting last week on August 26 was called off owing to the special session of Delhi Assembly.

The August 19 meeting was also not held.

On July 22 too, Kejriwal had skipped the meeting after a CBI probe was recommended by Saxena into alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses in the implementation of the Excise Policy 2021-22.

The CBI raided 31 places including the residence of deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia last month and also named him as accused in irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

The LG had also asked a report from the chief secretary on the "inordinate delay of 2.5 years" in acting on the CVC report on irregularities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools.

On the other hand, the AAP has been accusing Saxena of a "scam of Rs 1400 crore", which the party MLAs claimed, was committed allegedly during his tenure as Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.

The AAP legislators have also demanded a CBI probe in the matter.

AAP MLAs staged a protest near Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena's office on Thursday, decrying the "declining" law and order in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators marched from the Assembly to the Raj Niwas to meet Saxena without any prior appointment and sat on a dharna outside his office after the security personnel denied them entry.

"Do some work LG sahab, pay attention to the law-and-order situation of Delhi," they shouted with placards in hands outside Saxena's office.

The agitating MLAs listed out recent incidents of crime in the national capital, including an incident in which a 16-year-old girl was shot at in south Delhi's Sangam Vihar, and accused the LG of being ignorant to his responsibility of maintaining the city's law and order.

"All the MLAs have come here to meet the LG, discuss the declining law-and order situation in Delhi with him and hand over a memorandum," AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told reporters.

He said there has been a huge rise in the number of incidents of crime against women in the national capital, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Asked if a prior appointment was sought with the LG, the Greater Kailash MLA said, "We had informed them (the LG office). He (LG) can meet us. We can wait here if he wants."

AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan accused the BJP-led Centre of not being able to control crime in Delhi.

"The BJP is not able to control crime in Delhi. The crime rate is increasing here and the Centre is sitting silently. The LG is acting at the behest of his top leadership," he charged.

It is the LG's responsibility to meet the MLAs of Delhi, Khan said.

The Delhi Police urged the MLAs to vacate the spot as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were in force in the area and hence, no such protest could be held there.

"You are law-abiding citizens. Section 144 is imposed here. If you do not move, we will be bound to move you from here," the police repeatedly announced.

As the agitating MLAs refused to relent, the police detained them and took them away in a bus.

"MLAs of Delhi went to meet Hon LG about NCRB report on deteriorating law and order in Delhi. And how school girl of Sangam Vihar was shot even after complaining to police. On LG orders, we were arrested," Bharadwaj said in a tweet later.

Accused of corruption by the ruling AAP, Delhi LG V K Saxena on Thursday hit back hard at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal charging him with resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" out of "desperation", a development which is likely to snowball into a full-blown political slugfest.

The relations between the two sides in the national capital have worsened after Saxena in July recommended a CBI probe into the alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Arvind Kejriwal government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

Subsequently, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accused Saxena of corruption during his tenure as the chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) and demanded a CBI probe into it.

Breaking his silence on the corruption allegation, the LG tweeted he had flagged various issues including "grave anomalies" in the Excise Policy 2021-22, now withdrawn by the Kejriwal government, but "unfortunately" the response he received was in the form of "subterfuge" and "personal attack" on him.

Earlier in the day, Kejriwal, responding to a question on the LG deciding to initiate legal action against AAP leaders, said, "I believe if we have joined the public life, we should be ready for any probe. Manish Sisodia welcomed it. Legal action is sort of a threat to scare, we will see what legal action happens."

The LG said in a tweet, "I called for good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi. But unfortunately Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal Ji in desperation has resorted to diversionary tactics and false accusations."

Saxena, sharing a brief statement on Twitter, said he would not be surprised if "more such baseless personal attacks" were made on him and his family in the coming days.

"He (Kejriwal) should know that I will under no circumstances whatsoever be deterred from my constitutional duties. My commitment to improving the lives of the people of Delhi remains unwavering," he said in the statement.

Earlier this week, AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak had in the Delhi Assembly accused Saxena of corruption involving change of demonetised notes in 2016 during his tenure as chairman of Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC).

The AAP has alleged a Rs 1,400 crore scam and demanded a CBI probe against Saxena.

"As a public representative, CM needs to explain to the people 'his art' of converting Rs 17 lakh, ascertained by CBI as demonetised currency exchanged by 2 employees of Khadi Bhawan Delhi, into Rs 1400 Cr as claimed by AAP," Saxena said in another tweet.

The lieutenant governor has decided to initiate legal action against AAP leaders for "false and defamatory" charges levelled on him, officials at his office had said on Wednesday.

The statement issued by the LG said he had flagged various issues, including "grave anomalies" in the excise policy, an inordinate delay of 2.5 years in acting on a CVC report on irregularities in the construction of classrooms in Delhi government schools, files not being signed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, CAG audits not being conducted timely in state universities, cabinet notes reaching the LG office after Cabinet meetings and non-availability of water in foreign missions, as his constitutional duties towards the people of Delhi.

"I had expected Arvind Kejriwal ji to address these in the right spirit," he said and added " unfortunately, the response has been nothing but subterfuge amounting to defence of the indefensible and abusive personal attack on me."

The LG office had responded to allegations on Saxena by AAP, saying the matter was probed by the CBI and the agency has already filed a charge sheet against two accused KVIC employees.

The matter is pending in the Rouse Avenue Court, New Delhi, they said.

An FIR was registered by the CBI on September 10, 2017, against the two accused.

The CBI found that only Rs 17,07,000 were deposited in the form of demonetised currency notes in the account of KGB, New Delhi, instead of Rs 22,17,000, as reported by the CVO, the LG office's note said.

AAP leaders have alleged that Saxena as KVIC chairman got demonetised notes exchanged by pressuring employees and went on to claim that Rs 22 lakh got exchanged in the Delhi branch alone.

There are 7,000 such branches across the country which means there was a scam of Rs 1,400 crore, the AAP leaders had alleged.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, named an accused in the CBI FIR in connection with alleged irregularities in the excise policy, took a dig at Saxena without naming him and asked why he was "so cared" of a probe.

"I had not done anything wrong so I was not scared. I was thoroughly investigated and nothing was found. My honesty was once again proved before the whole country. Why are you so scared of a probe. Seems, something looks really fishy," Sisodia said in a tweet on Thursday.

The CBI probing the excise policy case has raided Sisodia's residence and searched his locker.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Thursday hit back at Delhi LG VK Saxena over his remarks against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and asked him why he is scared of a probe into allegations of corruption against him.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders also slammed Saxena over his remarks against Kejriwal with the party's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh asking the LG whether there shouldn't be a "zero tolerance" against his corruption as well.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai too asked the LG why he is afraid of an investigation if he has not done "anything wrong".

The remarks of Sisodia and party leaders came after Saxena in a series of tweets accused Kejriwal of resorting to "diversionary tactics and false accusations" against him out of "desperation" just because he called for "good governance, zero tolerance to corruption and better services for the people of Delhi".

"Why are you so afraid of investigation? Looks like matter is too messed up," Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi, hitting back at Saxena.

"Since I didn't do anything wrong, I didn't feel scared. A thorough investigation was done against me and nothing was found. My honesty has once again been proved in front of the entire country," the deputy chief minister added.

Singh asked Saxena if he had awarded a contract to his daughter without floating any tender during his tenure at the Khadi and Village Industry Commission chief.

"So many tweets against Arvind ji? Are you so scared? Shouldn't there be a zero tolerance against your corruption too?," Singh asked in a tweet in Hindi, reacting to Saxena's post on the microblogging site.

"People are talking about many of your cases during your tenure at KVIC," he wrote, asking Saxena, "Did you award a contract to your daughter without floating any tender? Does Modi ji know about this?" AAP MLA Atishi alleged the law and order situation in the national capital was declining and asked Saxena to focus on his "real constitutional duty", instead of enacting drama every day.

"Sir, your Constitutional duty is to protect people of Delhi through Delhi Police rather than doing daily dramas. People are very angry with your daily nautanki. It seems u don't care about murders, rapes and daylight robberies," she tweeted.

"Please focus on your real constitutional duty instead of this drama," she added.

Kejriwal government wins trust vote

The Delhi Assembly on Thursday passed the confidence motion tabled by Kejriwal, which saw only AAP legislators vote while all eight BJP MLAs were either marshalled out or they voluntarily staged a walkout.

During a discussion on the confidence motion, Kejriwal also touched upon the CBI raids against his deputy Manish Sisodia and claimed after those searches, the AAP's vote share in Gujarat had increased by four per cent and it would rise by another six per cent if the second-in-command gets arrested.

Calling Sisodia "fakkad-kangal" (pauper), Kejriwal said though the probe agency was "under pressure to arrest Sisodia", it could not find anything substantial against him even after searching his official house and bank locker in his village.

After winning the confidence motion, the chief minister said he brought it only to prove to the country that the BJP cannot buy his MLAs and the saffron party's 'Operation Lotus' had "failed" in Delhi.

The AAP has 62 MLAs in the 70-member assembly.

The remaining eight belong to the BJP.

There was no vote against the confidence motion as all the AAP MLAs present in the House voted in its favour as expected.

The BJP's Vijender Gupta, Abhay Verma and Mohan Singh Bisht were marshalled out following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla, who did not heed their demand to take up their calling attention notices before a discussion on the confidence motion.

The remaining five walked out in protest.

Birla later adjourned the House sine die.

Participating in the discussion on the confidence motion, Kejriwal said, "We have 62 MLAs, of which the Speaker (Ram Niwas Goel) is in Canada, Naresh Balyan is in Australia and Satyendar Jain is in jail. The rest are here and you can count the numbers."

Trying to project the AAP as an alternative to the BJP ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Kejriwal said there are only two parties at the national level at present – "Kattar imaandar (hardcore honest) party and kattar be-imaan (hardcore corrupt) party".

"The Kattar be-imaan party believes in 'dostwaad' (friends), while the kattar imaandar party cares for this nation and believes in 'Bharatwaad'. The kattar imaandar party wants to make India number one while the kattar be-imaan party wants to make its friends number one," he stressed.

Claiming that the country wanted his party in power, Kejriwal said the "hardcore corrupt" party he was talking about lacked educated people while the "hardcore honest" party had those with good education and genuine Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) degrees.

The 'hardcore corrupt' party spends money to buy MLAs while the 'hardcore honest' party spends money on schools and hospitals, he added.

Laying out his plans for students, Kejriwal said both his children studied at the IIT and he wanted to provide the "same education to every child in India".

Citing a study report released recently, the chief minister told reporters outside the Assembly that it considered Delhi the most unsafe place in the country for women.

"There should be no politics in law and order and safety of women in Delhi. We will extend all cooperation to the Lieutenant Governor and the Centre on this," he said.

On LG Vinai Kumar Saxena warning of legal action against the AAP for levelling allegations of corruption against him, Kejriwal said, "We should welcome any probe if we are in public life.

The Delhi Police urged the MLAs to vacate the spot as prohibitory orders under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were in force in the area and hence, no such protest could be held there. "You are law-abiding citizens. Section 144 is imposed here. If you do not move, we will be bound to move you from here," the police repeatedly announced. As the agitating MLAs refused to relent, the police detained them and took them away in a bus. "MLAs of Delhi went to meet Hon LG about NCRB report on deteriorating law and order in Delhi. And how school girl of Sangam Vihar was shot even after complaining to police. On LG orders, we were arrested," Bharadwaj said in a tweet later. 