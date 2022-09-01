Delhi HC appoints 5 retired judges to deal with cheque bounce cases     

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has appointed five retired judges as presiding officers of Special Courts which have been established to deal with cheque bounce cases under the Negotiable Instruments Act.

According to an order, the postings have been made in compliance with the directions of the Supreme Court issued on May 19 this year.

The retired judges who have been appointed as presiding officers of Special Courts (NI Act) are Rakesh Siddhartha, C K Chaturvedi, Satinder Kumar Gautam, Chandra Bose and Ram Bhagat Singh and their postings will be with effect from September 1. These five officers will be posted in trial courts having jurisdiction of South, South East, South West, Central and New Delhi districts respectively.

The office order said, ‘The Principal District and Sessions Judge(s) shall withdraw cases under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 from existing courts and assign them to the aforesaid Special Courts in terms of the earlier directions issued by this court.”

On May 19, the apex court directed the constitution of special courts with a retired judge in Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat, UP and Rajasthan for expeditious disposal of cheque bounce cases.

Postings will begin from Sept 1

