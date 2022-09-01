Home Cities Delhi

'Delhi model virtual school strictly online, not a hybrid': Kejriwal government

The National Institute of Open Schooling had on Wednesday in a statement said that the first virtual school in the country was launched last year by the Centre.

Published: 01st September 2022 08:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st September 2022 08:26 PM   |  A+A-

classroom-desks-schools-students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Referring to NIOS' claim of coming up with the first virtual school already in 2021, the Delhi government on Thursday said that its Delhi Model Virtual School which will teach classes 9 to 12 will be strictly online with no parallel or hybrid approach to it.

The Delhi government said that NIOS has study centres spread across the country which conduct in-person classes, whereas, Delhi Model Virtual School will be completely virtual.

"The Delhi government has been taking NIOS as an option for our students in some schools. They have study centres spread across different parts of the country which operate as in-person support classes."

"In 2021 they decided to parallelly offer this study support through online mode also without abolishing its in-person study centres," the Delhi government said in a statement.

It said that during the pandemic, most of the schools moved to online teaching and after the pandemic many of them still follow the hybrid approach.

"If on the basis of offering online study classes as one of the options to its students, NIOS claims that it is now a completely virtual school then all the best to them," it said.

