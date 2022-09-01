Home Cities Delhi

Safdarjung Hospital to fix room rate on par with RML in Delhi

Published: 01st September 2022 05:27 AM

By Ashish Srivastav
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital has sent the Union Home Ministry a proposal to fix room charges for the soon-to-be-start private nursing home on its campus.

Hospital’s Medical Superintendent (MS), Dr BL Sherwal informed that the fee charged for the treatment and room fee will be comparable to the rates at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital’s private nursing home.

“The charges of our private nursing home will be at par with the RML. We will launch the facility in October with 20 beds which will keep expanding with time,” he said. Officials at the hospital said the room charges are likely to be settled at Rs 3,000 a day. The RML Hospital charges their patients Rs 2,000 and Rs 3,000 respectively for a day based on single and double occupancy of the private rooms.

Doctors said that the private nursing home will provide dedicated care at affordable rates to patients with chronic ailments. Treatments to the patients suffering from heart, neuro, kidneys and lung disorders will be offered initially.

The super-speciality block at Safdarjung will house the private care facility. Officials said that the hospital administration has kept a target of 228 beds for the future expansion of the private nursing home.
The block has been kept ready with modern treatment technologies for the last four years. The block houses 228 ICU beds and six modular operation theatres. It was turned into a dedicated Covid-19 care facility in March 2020 during Covid.

Sherwal informed that only a few patients suffering from Covid-19 are currently being treated at the block. “After the second wave of Covid-19, the super-speciality block has been nearly empty due to a fall in cases. Only a small number of such patients are receiving treatment there. We will be using the facility to start the private nursing home,” he added.

