Body of deputy legal advisor of CBI found hanging at his south Delhi residence

Published: 02nd September 2022 12:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 12:14 AM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of a deputy legal advisor of the CBI was found hanging at his south Delhi residence on Thursday, police said.

The Defence Colony police station received information about it at 6.47 am.

Jitendra Kumar (48), posted as a deputy legal advisor at the Central Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) Lodhi Road office here, was found hanging in his house at S-22, type-4 Hudco Place, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said.

Kumar was a native of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

A suicide note has been recovered, which says no one is responsible for Kumar's extreme decision, the DCP said.

Kumar's wife Jyoti and brother Rajender have reached Delhi from Mandi and Chandigarh respectively, police said.

Senior CBI officers were informed of the development and they rushed to the spot.

No foul play is suspected, police said, adding that the body has been kept in a mortuary and the post-mortem examination will be conducted on Friday.

(Suicide helplines -- Maithri, Cochin: +91 239 6272; Sumaitri, New Delhi: 2338 9090, Sneha, Chennai: 91-44-2464 0050, 91-44-2464 0060, Aasra, Mumbai: 9820466726, Fortis MentalHealth: 8376804102)

