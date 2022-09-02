Delhi University to start paid internship for UG, PG students

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will start a paid internship scheme from this academic year for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a bid to impart holistic education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), according to officials. The objective of Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) is to impart training on soft and hard skills by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning, VC Yogesh Singh said. All full-time regular students of the University of Delhi studying in any course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be eligible to apply for VCIS. The internship can be availed throughout the year based on the requirements of the departments, centres and institutes of the DU. “The scheme is unique in helping students broaden their mental faculties by learning skills and inculcating a sense of responsibility towards the university system,” the VC said.