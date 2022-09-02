Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University to start paid internship for UG, PG students

The objective of Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) is to impart training on soft and hard skills by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning,

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

Delhi University. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University will start a paid internship scheme from this academic year for students of undergraduate and postgraduate courses in a bid to impart holistic education in line with the National Education Policy (NEP), according to officials.  

The objective of Vice Chancellor Internship Scheme (VCIS) is to impart training on soft and hard skills by integrating cognitive knowledge with experiential learning, VC Yogesh Singh said. All full-time regular students of the University of Delhi studying in any course at the undergraduate and postgraduate levels will be eligible to apply for VCIS.

The internship can be availed throughout the year based on the requirements of the departments, centres and institutes of the DU. “The scheme is unique in helping students broaden their mental faculties by learning skills and inculcating a sense of responsibility towards the university system,” the VC said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Paid internship UG PG
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp