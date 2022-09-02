‘Students from NCR can’t avail quota in Delhi’

Home Cities Delhi

NEW DELHI: A Delhi student who passed his class 12 examination from an NCR school cannot avail the benefit of reservation available to a ‘Delhi candidate’ in admissions in a college of the national capital, the Delhi High Court has held. 

The court passed the order on a petition by a student who completed class 12 education from a school in Gurugram while being a resident here and now sought benefit of reservation for college admission here. Act is clear and unambiguous.

The term ‘Delhi candidate’ means a candidate who has appeared for or passed the qualifying examination from a recognised school or institution which is situated in Delhi. In the present case, Petitioner No. 2 (student) has cleared his qualifying examination (i.e. class 12 examinations) at TSRS Gurugram and would not be eligible as a ‘Delhi candidate’, and thus, cannot avail the benefit. 

NCR Delhi candidate Reservation Delhi High court
