Home Cities Delhi

Teen caretaker held in Delhi for murder of special child

A domestic caretaker was apprehended by the police for the murder of a differently-abled minor boy in South-West Delhi on Wednesday.

Published: 02nd September 2022 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2022 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | AP)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A domestic caretaker was apprehended by the police for the murder of a differently-abled minor boy in South-West Delhi on Wednesday. The incident happened in the afternoon when the remaining family members went to attend a religious function. The accused was later arrested from New Delhi Railway Station.

“On Thursday, around 5.05 pm, information was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding the murder of a specially-abled child residing near Safdarjung Development Area by a caretaker,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C. 

During investigation, six police teams were formed and the accused was apprehended from the railway station. The stolen articles have been recovered, police said. The police said the accused is 17 years and 11 months old, who belongs to a modest family of Sitamarhi district of Bihar. He was employed to take care of the deceased who suffers from mental and physical ailments. 

As per the police, the accused left his Black colour glove on the spot inspired by a Bollywood movie titled “Tu Chor Main Sipahi”. On the happenings from the day of the incident, the deceased minor’s sister said, “We employed the caretaker three months ago on the recommendation of a relative. Yesterday, my parents and grandmother went to the temple for the prayer at 2:30 pm. Half an hour later, I went to the Green Park market for some work, leaving behind my brother with the caretaker.” 

Recalling what she witnessed on returning home, she said, “When I returned home around 5 pm, I found my brother lying on the bed unconscious. Once I checked his vital signs I realised that he is no more. After checking the house, I found that the caretaker was no longer present.”  As per the sister’s account, the accused also stole items of jewellery, a mobile phone and cash worth Rs 40,000. At home, relatives of the boy continued to reach out to condole the aggrieved family. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Differently abled child Domestic caretaker Murder Theft New Delhi railway station
India Matters
Collector and DM visited SCB Medical College to ascertain the health conditions of Padmashree Kamala Pujari. (Photo | Twitter)
Sick Padma Sri awardee 'forced' to dance inside hospital
Madras High Court (File photo)
Madras High Court delivers verdict in favour of EPS on conduct of July 11 general council meeting
Bharat Gaurav train (Photo | ENS)
Ticket pricing issue delays Karnataka's Bharat Gaurav train launch
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar during the commissioning ceremony of INS Vikrant (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi commissions India's first indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp