Teen caretaker held in Delhi for murder of special child

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A domestic caretaker was apprehended by the police for the murder of a differently-abled minor boy in South-West Delhi on Wednesday. The incident happened in the afternoon when the remaining family members went to attend a religious function. The accused was later arrested from New Delhi Railway Station.

“On Thursday, around 5.05 pm, information was received at the Safdarjung Enclave police station regarding the murder of a specially-abled child residing near Safdarjung Development Area by a caretaker,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South West) Manoj C.

During investigation, six police teams were formed and the accused was apprehended from the railway station. The stolen articles have been recovered, police said. The police said the accused is 17 years and 11 months old, who belongs to a modest family of Sitamarhi district of Bihar. He was employed to take care of the deceased who suffers from mental and physical ailments.

As per the police, the accused left his Black colour glove on the spot inspired by a Bollywood movie titled “Tu Chor Main Sipahi”. On the happenings from the day of the incident, the deceased minor’s sister said, “We employed the caretaker three months ago on the recommendation of a relative. Yesterday, my parents and grandmother went to the temple for the prayer at 2:30 pm. Half an hour later, I went to the Green Park market for some work, leaving behind my brother with the caretaker.”

Recalling what she witnessed on returning home, she said, “When I returned home around 5 pm, I found my brother lying on the bed unconscious. Once I checked his vital signs I realised that he is no more. After checking the house, I found that the caretaker was no longer present.” As per the sister’s account, the accused also stole items of jewellery, a mobile phone and cash worth Rs 40,000. At home, relatives of the boy continued to reach out to condole the aggrieved family.

