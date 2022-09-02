Three BJP MLAs marshalled out of House after row with Deputy Speaker 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who refused to accept their demand for a calling attention motion prior to debate and voting on the trust motion by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the House soon after.

The Chief Minister tabled the confidence motion on Monday levelling charges of MLA poaching on the BJP to show that the alleged BJP’s “Operation Lotus” of the party had failed in Delhi. Birla said no calling attention motion notice will be taken up till the debate and voting on confidence motion concluded.

Protesting the motion notice, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly – shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital... there are health-related problems”.

He said there was no need to enact a “drama” to prove Arvind Kejriwal enjoyed the support of 62 AAP MLAs.

ALSO READ | Operation Lotus failed, says CM Kejriwal as govt wins confidence vote

‘AAP biggest U-turn party’

The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over its now-withdrawn liquor policy and dubbed it the “biggest U-turn party” in history. The BJP also posed several questions to both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on the liquor policy and asked why the AAP government rejected an expert committee’s recommendations on the matter.

Citing Delhi government documents, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that under the old liquor policy, retail stores were receiving `33 while `330 was going to the government coffers on sale of each bottle of whiskey. But, under the revised policy, liquor stores started receiving Rs 363 while the government got only Rs 8, he said.

NEW DELHI: Three BJP MLAs were marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly on Thursday following an argument with Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who refused to accept their demand for a calling attention motion prior to debate and voting on the trust motion by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The rest of the BJP MLAs walked out of the House soon after. The Chief Minister tabled the confidence motion on Monday levelling charges of MLA poaching on the BJP to show that the alleged BJP’s “Operation Lotus” of the party had failed in Delhi. Birla said no calling attention motion notice will be taken up till the debate and voting on confidence motion concluded. Protesting the motion notice, Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said there are a lot of issues to be discussed in the assembly – shortage of drinking water, Delhi is the world’s most polluted capital... there are health-related problems”. He said there was no need to enact a “drama” to prove Arvind Kejriwal enjoyed the support of 62 AAP MLAs. ALSO READ | Operation Lotus failed, says CM Kejriwal as govt wins confidence vote ‘AAP biggest U-turn party’ The BJP on Thursday stepped up its attack on the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party over its now-withdrawn liquor policy and dubbed it the “biggest U-turn party” in history. The BJP also posed several questions to both Kejriwal and his deputy, Manish Sisodia, on the liquor policy and asked why the AAP government rejected an expert committee’s recommendations on the matter. Citing Delhi government documents, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra claimed that under the old liquor policy, retail stores were receiving `33 while `330 was going to the government coffers on sale of each bottle of whiskey. But, under the revised policy, liquor stores started receiving Rs 363 while the government got only Rs 8, he said.