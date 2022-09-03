Home Cities Delhi

Delhi riot claims can’t be settled in 3 months: Panel

On August 24, Saxena appointed twenty assessors to help the victims for expedited the settlement process. He also directed the officials to complete the process within three months.

Published: 03rd September 2022 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

Image of Delhi Riots used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image of Delhi Riots used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Weeks after Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena directed to settle the pending claims for compensation by the victims of the February 2020 north-east Delhi communal riots, the senior officer of the north-east Delhi riots commission said that settling the claims in three months is not “technically possible”. 

On August 24, Saxena appointed twenty assessors to help the victims for expedited the settlement process. He also directed the officials to complete the process within three months.  Senior officials said, “Till now 2,775 claims have been submitted. Earlier, we received complaints from individuals, but now we are getting complaints from the District magistrate North East Delhi, Delhi Fire Service, Delhi Transport Corporation, etc.”

He added the evaluation of loss is a time-consuming and cumbersome process. First, the assessors have to go to the complainant’s location to assess the loss, then information will be scrutinised by the commissioner for his recommendations to be sent to the High Court.

“Till now, we have been able to settle only 200 claims. One can calculate how much time it will take to settle the pending 2500 cases.” said the officer. Earlier, the L-G said that only 14 assessors were conducting surveys within the deadline. After the appointment of 40 more assessors, the strength increased to 54.

The commission was set up by the Delhi High court to assess the loss or damage to the property caused during the North East Delhi riots that occurred in February 2020. The government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to families of those killed in the violence; Rs 5 lakh if a minor was killed. The compensation for seriously injured was Rs 2 lakh each and for those with minor injuries Rs 20,000 and Rs 3 lakh for children who lost their parents.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saxena Pending Claims Delhi communal riots
India Matters
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey (File photo | PTI)
Twitter war erupts between Jharkhand BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, Deoghar DM
Arvind Limbavali, Kolar district incharge minister (Photo | Express)
Will get you booted into prison: Karnataka BJP MLA Arvind Limbavali tells woman activist
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | AP)
Google purges record 137,657 pieces of bad content based on user complaints in India
Image for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Rajasthan: Cook arrested for asking students to throw midday meal served by Dalit girls in Udaipur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp