Delhi tutor held for beating two girls, DCW issues notice

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A private tutor was arrested for allegedly beating two minor sisters for not completing home work in northwest Delhi, police said on Friday. The police received information about the incident at Bhalswa Dairy police station on Wednesday.

During enquiry, the father of the said his three daughters go to ‘Kuldeep Sir tuition Class’ in Mukundpur. On Wednesday, when his two daughter returned home, they had injury marks on their body. They told their father that the teacher locked them inside a room and thrashed them with a plastic pipe for not completing their homework. The father also mentioned that there were several bruises on their body and the girls were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A case was registered following which Kuldeep was arrested, the officer said. “A PCR Call was received at Bhalswa Dairy police station regarding a teacher who had beaten the students,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Brijendra Kumar Yadav. Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal issued a notice and accused the teacher of physically assaulting two girls, aged six and eight years, for not completing their homework in northeast Delhi.

“Little girls aged six and eight were locked in a room and brutally beaten up by their tuition teacher for not doing their homework. The scars on the girls’ bodies are heart rending. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police. The teacher should be arrested,” said Maliwal.

