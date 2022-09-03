Home Cities Delhi

Liquor vendors in Delhi get more stocks

The capital returned to regime within a year on Thursday with the opening of nearly 350 government-run liquor vends and exit of private players from retail business.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Liquor vendors across the capital received more stock and witnessed improvement in business as customers made a beeline to the shops on Friday, day two of Delhi returning to the old excise policy regime. 

On Friday, trucks loaded fresh stock were seen outside many liquor vends. Supply is being augmented by the government, Devender Kumar, a vend in-charge said, adding that since morning, two trucks have arrived.

“The situation will improve further in the coming days and we are expecting more customers,” Kumar added. Several shop in-charges claimed that customers’ arrival has increased but yet to reach its maximum strength. Some customers still rued the lack rebates that were being offered at private vends  in the city earlier.

