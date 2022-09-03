Showers splash Delhi, mercury dips

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After seeing the driest August in over 14 years, the city witnessed rain on Friday, which slightly brought the temperatures down. More showers are likely that may bring the mercury down further, which has so far remained above the season’s average. Overcast skies with very light rain or drizzle are likely over the next three days, weather officials said.

On Friday, Safdarjung Observatory recorded 8.8 mm rain till 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road weather station received 18 mm rain while east Delhi’s SPS Mayur Vihar and Sports Complex stations received 22.5 mm and 1.5 mm rain, respectively. Other stations such as Palam, Ridge, as well as those located in north and west Delhi did not receive any rain, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s normal for this time of the year. The minimum settled at 27.6 degrees C, a notch above normal. The city has seen above normal temperatures all through August on account of scant rain.

According to IMD officials, the rain was mostly sporadic as some pockets received showers, while the others did not. “It was the result of a localised system being formed in the atmosphere, which brought the showers in that area itself. South, east and central parts of Delhi and Noida, Greater Noida received showers with winds gusting up to 30-40kmph,” said a IMD official.

The seven-day forecast of the regional weather office shows that Delhi is likely to have cloudy skies and a possibility of very light rain during September 3-5. “There’s no significant weather system forming to induce heavy rain spells in the coming week as such and temperatures are likely to remain high though easterly winds may reduce humidity,” the official said.

This August ended with a monthly rain deficit of 82%. Last month received only 41.6 mm rainfall during the entire month, as against the normal monthly count of 247.7mm. September also does not promise much rain at least in the first week while the normal monthly rain count for the month is 125.1 mm, said the IMD official.

Lutyens’ Delhi lost 350 trees in 3 years due to rain: NDMC

New Delhi: Lutyens’ Delhi has lost more than 350 trees due to rain and storm in the past three years, data from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) showed. According to the data, more than eight lakh saplings were planted in the NDMC region over a period of two years. In reply to an RTI query, the civic body stated that it also engaged residents and societies in mass plantation programmes to increase green cover. Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal were planted in the NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911.

NEW DELHI: After seeing the driest August in over 14 years, the city witnessed rain on Friday, which slightly brought the temperatures down. More showers are likely that may bring the mercury down further, which has so far remained above the season’s average. Overcast skies with very light rain or drizzle are likely over the next three days, weather officials said. On Friday, Safdarjung Observatory recorded 8.8 mm rain till 5.30 pm. Lodhi Road weather station received 18 mm rain while east Delhi’s SPS Mayur Vihar and Sports Complex stations received 22.5 mm and 1.5 mm rain, respectively. Other stations such as Palam, Ridge, as well as those located in north and west Delhi did not receive any rain, as per India Meteorological Department (IMD) data. The maximum temperature was 37 degrees Celsius, three notches above the season’s normal for this time of the year. The minimum settled at 27.6 degrees C, a notch above normal. The city has seen above normal temperatures all through August on account of scant rain. According to IMD officials, the rain was mostly sporadic as some pockets received showers, while the others did not. “It was the result of a localised system being formed in the atmosphere, which brought the showers in that area itself. South, east and central parts of Delhi and Noida, Greater Noida received showers with winds gusting up to 30-40kmph,” said a IMD official. The seven-day forecast of the regional weather office shows that Delhi is likely to have cloudy skies and a possibility of very light rain during September 3-5. “There’s no significant weather system forming to induce heavy rain spells in the coming week as such and temperatures are likely to remain high though easterly winds may reduce humidity,” the official said. This August ended with a monthly rain deficit of 82%. Last month received only 41.6 mm rainfall during the entire month, as against the normal monthly count of 247.7mm. September also does not promise much rain at least in the first week while the normal monthly rain count for the month is 125.1 mm, said the IMD official. Lutyens’ Delhi lost 350 trees in 3 years due to rain: NDMC New Delhi: Lutyens’ Delhi has lost more than 350 trees due to rain and storm in the past three years, data from the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) showed. According to the data, more than eight lakh saplings were planted in the NDMC region over a period of two years. In reply to an RTI query, the civic body stated that it also engaged residents and societies in mass plantation programmes to increase green cover. Indigenous tree species such as neem, peepal were planted in the NDMC area when British architect Edwin Landseer Lutyens was entrusted with the task to plan New Delhi in 1911.