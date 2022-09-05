Deputy CM Sisodia holds teachers’ meet, discusses ways to better education

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of teachers’ day, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia held a meeting with school heads and teachers on Sunday, where they discussed future plans for a better education system, said officials. Teachers of government schools have been improving the quality of life of lakhs of children with their untiring efforts and commitment, Sisodia said.

Speaking at an event on the eve of Teachers’ Day, he dubbed teachers and principals of the city government schools the “flag bearers” of the “Delhi education revolution”. “Sisodia encouraged principals to create a better school environment, share ideas with other schools, and improve relationships between the school and the community,” officials added.

Along with this, the Government Schools Teachers’ Association (GSTA) members met the minister to present a memorandum with a demand to make an assault on school teachers on school premises a non-bailable offence. Citing the recent incident where a school teacher was assaulted by a student’s family members, GSTA said that there is “a drastic rise” in hostility against government schools.

“The ghastly incident which happened on August 27, 2022, shook the teaching community. We demand the introduction of legislation to declare any criminal act or assault against the teachers and staff on school premises a non-bailable offence along the lines of the Delhi Medicare Service Personnel and Medicare Service Institution Act, 2008,” the demand letter read.

