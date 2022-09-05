MCD receives 16 objections for 37 per cent rise in property tax

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received 16 objections from the public against the proposal to hike the property tax in residential areas, officials said on Sunday. The objections were raised against a municipal panel’s recommendations to increase the Unit Area Value (UAV) of all categories of colonies.

“The corporation has received 16 objections in respect of Interim Report of Municipal Valuation Committee. The committee will give personal hearing to petitioners,” a statement read. It said that the UAV has not increased in the last 18 years and the taxes on such properties have remained stagnant.

The revision of property tax rates has been recommended in the past as well but they used to remain unchanged due to rejections from the house. However, as the councillors are no more in power, the move is likely to be adopted by the civic body.

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has received 16 objections from the public against the proposal to hike the property tax in residential areas, officials said on Sunday. The objections were raised against a municipal panel’s recommendations to increase the Unit Area Value (UAV) of all categories of colonies. “The corporation has received 16 objections in respect of Interim Report of Municipal Valuation Committee. The committee will give personal hearing to petitioners,” a statement read. It said that the UAV has not increased in the last 18 years and the taxes on such properties have remained stagnant. The revision of property tax rates has been recommended in the past as well but they used to remain unchanged due to rejections from the house. However, as the councillors are no more in power, the move is likely to be adopted by the civic body.