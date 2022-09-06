Delhiites in favour of E-V transition: Survey

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A new consumer survey shows strong support from Delhi consumers for the proposed aggregator scheme of the government which requires a time-bound transition to E-Vs by last-mile delivery and e-commerce companies. The proposed scheme sets an April 30, 2030 deadline for the complete transition of Internal Combustion Engines to electric vehicles among e-commerce, delivery and transport logistics service providers. Commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network and conducted by CMSR Consultants, the survey shows that 80 per cent of the 1,508 respondents in Delhi attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the city.