Delhiites in favour of E-V transition: Survey

The proposed scheme sets an April 30, 2030 deadline for the complete transition of Internal Combustion Engines to electric vehicles among e-commerce, delivery and transport logistics service providers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A new consumer survey shows strong support from Delhi consumers for the proposed aggregator scheme of the government which requires a time-bound transition to E-Vs by last-mile delivery and e-commerce companies.

Commissioned by the Sustainable Mobility Network and conducted by CMSR Consultants, the survey shows that 80 per cent of the 1,508 respondents in Delhi attributed last-mile delivery vehicles as one of the reasons for rising air pollution in the city. 

