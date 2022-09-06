Don’t leave barricades unmanned on roads, Delhi Police tells High Court

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court was informed on Monday by the Delhi Police that no unmanned barricades will be left on roads and people can report any unattended barricade at helpline number, 112 or tag police on Twitter and action will be immediately taken.

The high court termed it a ‘welcome step’ and said with this social media step, a check can be kept on unmanned barricades.

A bench of Justices Mukta Gupta and Anish Dayal was also informed by the Delhi police counsel that as per new guidelines issued by the police, no barricades will be put on roads during peak hours unless there is specific input or information regarding law and order or crime detection under the order of a senior officer of DCP rank.

The bench said it was not passing any additional order in this regard and was only asking the police to comply with its standing order. The high court was hearing a matter in which the court had earlier taken suo motu cognisance of a letter written to the Prime Minister which was in turn sent to the Delhi High Court for taking action against the placement of unmanned barricades on several roads in south Delhi area.

The Delhi Police, through standing counsel (civil) Santosh Kumar Tripathi and lawyer Arun Panwar, submitted that the area traffic inspector will brief his staff that all unmanned or unattended obstructive barricades in their respective duty need to be immediately removed from road/ footpath.

