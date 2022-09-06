Home Cities Delhi

MCD seeks SC nod for RFID system at 10 more toll points 

The application was submitted a few days ago, he said. The ten toll points include New Kondli, Dhansa border, Noida Major, Loni Main, Kondli, New Seemapuri, Prahladpur and Bajghera.

Published: 06th September 2022 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sought permission from the Supreme Court for sanctioning funds to set up a radio frequency identification device (RFID) system at 10 more toll points in the city, a senior official said on Monday.

The application was submitted a few days ago, he said. The ten toll points include New Kondli, Dhansa border, Noida Major, Loni Main, Kondli, New Seemapuri, Prahladpur and Bajghera. The MCD as a new unified civic body was created recently after merging the erstwhile three corporations -- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation in October 2018 had said the civic body had successfully completed installation of toll plazas, equipped with RFID system, at 13 border points in the city.

These thirteen border toll plaza points are Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kapashera, Rajokri, Kundli, Kalindi Kunj, Shahdra Main, Shahdra Flyover, DND Fly Way, Badarpur-Faridabad Main, Badarpur-Faridabad Flyover, Gazipur Main and Gazipur Old.    Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch, the officials said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Supreme Court Toll points
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp