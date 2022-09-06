MCD seeks SC nod for RFID system at 10 more toll points 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has sought permission from the Supreme Court for sanctioning funds to set up a radio frequency identification device (RFID) system at 10 more toll points in the city, a senior official said on Monday.

The application was submitted a few days ago, he said. The ten toll points include New Kondli, Dhansa border, Noida Major, Loni Main, Kondli, New Seemapuri, Prahladpur and Bajghera. The MCD as a new unified civic body was created recently after merging the erstwhile three corporations -- North, South and East Delhi municipal corporations.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation in October 2018 had said the civic body had successfully completed installation of toll plazas, equipped with RFID system, at 13 border points in the city.

These thirteen border toll plaza points are Tikri, Aya Nagar, Kapashera, Rajokri, Kundli, Kalindi Kunj, Shahdra Main, Shahdra Flyover, DND Fly Way, Badarpur-Faridabad Main, Badarpur-Faridabad Flyover, Gazipur Main and Gazipur Old. Around 80 security guards will keep an eye on the stretch, the officials said.

