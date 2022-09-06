'Proposal to expand Okhla plant lacks info'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has said that the proposal seeking environmental clearance for the expansion of the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Okhla is premature and lacks proper details.

The Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company, a private company owned by Jindal Group, operates a plant which produces 23-megawatt electricity by burning municipal solid waste. It has now sought permission to increase the power generation capacity by an additional 17 MW.

Residents of Sukhdev Vihar have opposed the proposal for the expansion of the plant situated and have been fighting a legal battle for more than 12 years, demanding the closure or shifting of the plant from their backyards.

The Union Environment Ministry capped the garbage consumption at the plant at 1,950 metric tonnes “considering the proximity of Sukhdev Vihar residential colony located at less than 100 metres from the site”.

NEW DELHI: An expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Union Environment Ministry has said that the proposal seeking environmental clearance for the expansion of the waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Okhla is premature and lacks proper details. The Timarpur-Okhla Waste Management Company, a private company owned by Jindal Group, operates a plant which produces 23-megawatt electricity by burning municipal solid waste. It has now sought permission to increase the power generation capacity by an additional 17 MW. Residents of Sukhdev Vihar have opposed the proposal for the expansion of the plant situated and have been fighting a legal battle for more than 12 years, demanding the closure or shifting of the plant from their backyards. The Union Environment Ministry capped the garbage consumption at the plant at 1,950 metric tonnes “considering the proximity of Sukhdev Vihar residential colony located at less than 100 metres from the site”.