Proud of growth in Delhi schools, says Manish Sisodia

Khushi Mahajan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, the government honoured selected teachers of Delhi’s government schools with the “State Teachers Award 2022”. Appreciating them for their role in improving education, Education Minister Manish Sisodia at an event said he is proud of the development work done in city schools.

During the event, several cultural programs brought life to the occasion. Sisodia said that he would continue to work towards the betterment of the education sector even if that means getting hanged or going to jail. As many as 118 teachers were felicitated for their exemplary contribution in the field of education.

“You’ve complained that we got more rooms built, we are proud about it. You’ve complained that why we built more toilets, we are proud that we built more toilets. You ask why so many facilities are being given to these kids for their education, we are proud that we gave them these facilities,” he said.

“I believe in the peer and leader strategy which means creating leaders in different groups which help students to establish the leadership quality and to carry responsibilities with them” said PGT Hindi teacher Kamana. She introduced innovation council in her school.

Manish Sisodia honours government school teachers with awards on the occassion of Teacher’s Day at Thyagaraj Stadium on Monday | parveen negi

Dr. Priyanka Raheja (39), a PGT teacher in economics at GD Goenka said, “I believe that learning should take place through games. I teach economics with examples and keep students indulged in research which will give them a better understanding of concept. If a student has any query regarding any topic, I make sure that I make it clear to them.”

Teachers inspire one to live to the fullest and never give up in hard times. “This award was not a one day work or a year of excellence but required hard work from the start, focusing not only in curriculum but also in co-curriculum activities,” said one of the teachers.

Dr Indu Dabas (40), lecturer in physical education at School of Specialized Excellence has written physical education books. She has played nationals in seven different games. Dabas said, “During athletics national, I was leading in a 100-meter race but due to some gap in ground, I fell and got injured.” She added that even during the pandemic, she used to take classes online.”

Ankita Arora, a PGT fine arts teacher at SKV said, “I believe to make students theoretically and technically sound so that it becomes easy for them to choose the right path. Creativity is as important as academics as it helps one to become confident” she said.

