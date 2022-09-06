Home Cities Delhi

Submit plans to control air pollution by September 15: Delhi Environment Minister

Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the city government will do more than what has been prescribed by the Centre’s air quality panel to curb air pollution in the capital in winter.

Published: 06th September 2022 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the city government will do more than what has been prescribed by the Centre’s air quality panel to curb air pollution in the capital in winter.
Addressing a press conference with officials from around 30 concerned departments, he said specific tasks have been given to each department and they have been asked to submit a final plan to fight air pollution by September 15.

The Environment Department will oversee the implementation of the interventions to mitigate winter pollution. The action plan will focus on stubble management, dust pollution, vehicular emission, open burning of garbage, industrial pollution, green war room, pollution hotspots, real-time apportionment study, smog tower, e-waste parks, plantation, eco-farming, public participation, firecrackers, among other things.

“We have also started working on the implementation of the revised Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP). We will do more than what has been prescribed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM),” Rai said.

The CAQM had recently released a comprehensive policy to manage air pollution in Delhi-NCR. The revamped GRAP a set of anti-air pollution measures followed in Delhi and its vicinity according to the severity of the situation will come into force from October 1, 15 days before the usual date, according to the CAQM. The revised plan focuses on proactive implementation of curbs based on forecasts and restrictions can be imposed up to three days in advance.

