With 244 cases so far, dengue spread at 5-year high in Delhi

Ashish Srivastav By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The dengue cases reported this year so far, between January and September 3, in the national capital are the highest in the last five years. The city logged 244 cases of vector-borne diseases so far, adding 39 cases in the last week, according to a report from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) released on Monday.

According to the report, the city recorded 137 cases in 2018, 122 in 2019, 96 in 2020, and 124 cases in 2021 for the same duration. No death has been reported so far this year due to the disease, it added.

Previously, the highest cases of Dengue recorded between the duration of January–September 3 were in 2017 (829), according to the municipal data.

The MCD said that out of 244 dengue cases reported this year, 92 were detected from areas under its jurisdiction. The rest of the cases are from areas under New Delhi Municipal Council Cantonment and Railways. The figure was 72 last year. The civic body cited the legislation of compulsory reporting of vector-borne diseases behind the rise in cases.

“Number of cases are slightly more this year (72 in 2021 by this time) due to mandatory reporting by all the Hospitals of Delhi since the disease has been made notifiable by the Gazette Notification No. 301, Delhi dt. 14th October 2021,” the corporation stated.

The civic body also said that it’s taking all preventive measures to control the disease spread. “MCD is taking all the known control measures i.e. public awareness, anti-mosquito drive, legal measures, involvement of inter-sectoral departments like DJB, Irrigation & Flood control Department, PWD, CPWD, Railways, Horticulture, DMRC, DDA, ASI, Police, Education & Govt. Offices in Delhi,” it stated.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, sometimes stretching till mid-December. Civic officials said dengue cases were recorded earlier than usual this year due to weather conditions that are congenial for mosquito breeding.

