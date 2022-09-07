Home Cities Delhi

17-year-old kills father for abusing mother in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area

Lal was taken to the northern railway hospital in Paharganj around 4 pm and declared dead after 15 minutes, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim was an alcoholic.

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A 17-year-old youth was apprehended for allegedly killing his father in north Delhi’s Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Tuesday.  According to police, the incident took place on August 22 when the victim, who was in the Railway Protection Special Force (RPSF), arrived home in an inebriated condition and began abusing his wife.

When the youth intervened, he was kicked by the victim -- Bansi Lal (42) -- and sustained an injury on the head. He retaliated and beat his father with a wooden rolling pin causing multiple injuries to him, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

Lal was taken to the northern railway hospital in Paharganj around 4 pm and declared dead after 15 minutes, a senior police officer said, adding that the victim was an alcoholic. The post-mortem report suggested that the body had 19 injuries, including multiple bruises and fractures in the ribs. The cause of death was combined effect of intra cerebral damage and haemorrhagic shock, the officer said. 

A murder case was registered on Sunday and the juvenile was apprehended the following day while the weapon of offence was seized, police added.  In another case, a 40-year-old man was arrested and his minor son was apprehended for allegedly killing a person using a shotgun over financial dispute in north Delhi, police said on Tuesday.  The accused man has been identified as Sayed Naushad Hasan, a resident of Bahadurgarh Road, Azad Market, they said.

