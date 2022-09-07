300 trees saved during Executive Enclave work which will house Prime Minister’s Office

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The government’s efforts have led to a significant reduction in the number of trees to be impacted by the construction of the Executive Enclave, which will house the new Prime Minister’s Office, and the AIIMS redevelopment project, officials claimed on Tuesday. The State Environmental Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) and the State Expert Advisory Committee (SEAC) have made efforts to reduce impact of tree felling, the sources said. An engineer of the PWD, however, said no tree felling is involved in the construction of the Executive Enclave. “Approximately, 300 trees were saved and retained at the site. The number of trees to be transplanted was reduced from 630 to 490,” a source said. The two panels have been proactively taking measures to reduce the number of trees being affected by development projects in the city, an official said. There are 5,575 trees present at the site of the AIIMS redevelopment project. While 2,934 trees will be retained, 1,910 will be transplanted.