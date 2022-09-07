Kejriwal calls to ‘Make India No. 1’, campaign to start from sept 7

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced that he will launch the “Make India No. 1” campaign from his hometown in Hisar, Haryana on September 7 and will travel to every state to reach out to and bring 130 crore people together. He also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a cohesive plan with all state governments to improve education and transform 10.50 lakh schools across the country every five years. The nationwide tour comes close ahead of the general elections in 2024 and assembly polls due in seven states.

Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener, said that the cause of transforming schools should have begun 75 years ago. “We may have lost time, but we’ve finally started it now. Our country wouldn’t have lagged behind had we built excellent schools right from the time of independence. The PM has announced the ‘modernisation’ of 14,500 government schools; I fail to understand how such a small measure will be of any help in a country with 10.50 lac government schools."

"If we modernise 14,500 schools every year it will take 7-80 years to fix 10.50 lac schools,” he said. The CM then appealed to the PM to make a cohesive plan with all state governments to transform all the 10.50 lac government schools within the next five years. Last month ahead of Independence Day, Kejriwal had launched the Make India No.1 campaign with a missed call number --- 9510001000 --- asking people to join in by just giving a call on it. With this campaign, the AAP is making an attempt to strengthen its party organisation across states after its massive victory in Punjab.

He further said that the country has lagged behind other smaller countries, which got their freedom after India only because of political parties lacking the will to work towards it. The first step which should have been taken after getting freedom was to build excellent government schools in every city, every village and every corner of the country. “We wasted 75 years.

Take an example of any developed nation in the world. Be it Japan, France or any European country, England, the US or Canada. There is not even a single country which has become a developed country without providing quality education to the children of their country…I will be touring the entire country to make people join this movement,” said Kejriwal.

‘Make cohesive plan to improve education’

