Woman set ablaze by husband over dowry, Delhi Commission for Women seeks report from police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday issued a notice to police after a woman was allegedly burnt by her husband and in-laws for refusing to give dowry, officials said. Police said they received a call from GTB Hospital regarding the admission of a woman who had sustained severe burn injuries. The information was passed on to the sub-divisional magistrate, who in turn recorded her statement.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that her husband and parents-in-law demanded `5 lakh as dowry. As she did not budge, they poured “oil” on her and set her on fire. DCW chief Swati Maliwal said, “The incident is shameful. The woman is badly burnt and struggling for her life in a hospital. It’s shameful that women are still being burnt for dowry in this country. The Delhi Police must take urgent action in the matter. Accused must be arrested immediately and strict action should be taken against them.”

The Commission has sought the copy of the FIR along with the arrest status of the accused. The Commission has sought an action taken report from Delhi Police latest by September 9.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanaka Kashyap, a case under relevant provisions was registered against the accused. She further added, the police also conducted raids on all hideouts of the accused persons. However, they are absconding and all our efforts are being made to nab them..

